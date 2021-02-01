Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 508,094 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of AstraZeneca worth $892,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $50.46. 915,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

