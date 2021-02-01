Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 560,751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of PayPal worth $2,501,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.09. 293,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The firm has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

