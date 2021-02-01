Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Morgan Stanley worth $635,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. 836,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,677,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

