Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of 3M worth $856,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,690,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,642. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

