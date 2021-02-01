Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $508,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. 48,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,932. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

