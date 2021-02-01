Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Pinduoduo worth $712,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.80. 174,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,705. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

