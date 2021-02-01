Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,481 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of SVB Financial Group worth $273,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $16.78 on Monday, hitting $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.