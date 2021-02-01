Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,517 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,036,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,328,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 297,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,452,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

