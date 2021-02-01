Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 210,296 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 210,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.30% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $249,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.60. 327,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

