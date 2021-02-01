Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,182,985 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,011,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,182,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Infosys worth $322,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after buying an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 233,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,163. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

