Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 9.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.98 and last traded at $225.88. 953,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,182,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.

Several research firms recently commented on FVRR. Bank of America raised their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

