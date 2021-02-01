Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 9.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.98 and last traded at $225.88. 953,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,182,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.
Several research firms recently commented on FVRR. Bank of America raised their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.
The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
