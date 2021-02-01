Flamingo Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.22 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Flamingo has a market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $83.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.