Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $531.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Flash has a market cap of $6.05 million and $531.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

