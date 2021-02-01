Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 488,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 621,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $638.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.