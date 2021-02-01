FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Trading 1.3% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.59. 76,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 47,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

