FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Shares Up 1.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.16. 2,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.