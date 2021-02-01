FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 65,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 81,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,441,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,013,000 after acquiring an additional 279,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 128,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

