FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 7.5%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 206,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 365,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

