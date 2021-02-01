Flowchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,551.05 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $12,551.05 and approximately $9,768.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

