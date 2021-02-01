Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FLS opened at $35.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.