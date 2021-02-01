Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Up 5.7%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 1,190,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,131,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Fluent alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Fluent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.