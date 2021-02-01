FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $760,034.81 and approximately $9,227.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

