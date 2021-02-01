FOAM (FOAM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $54,116.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

