Folder Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $2,368.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars.

