Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on F. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of F opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

