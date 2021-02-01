Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 296.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,689 shares during the quarter. Flux Power comprises 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 5.25% of Flux Power worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,063. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

