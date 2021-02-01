Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

