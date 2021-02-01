Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,469. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

