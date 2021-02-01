Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.81. 151,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.27 and its 200 day moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.