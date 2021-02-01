Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,884. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89.

