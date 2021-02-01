Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.74. 6,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.