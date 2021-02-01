Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of ShotSpotter worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,084. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $541.21 million, a PE ratio of 199.96, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

