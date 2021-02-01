Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

