ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.68 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $236.25. 80,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.