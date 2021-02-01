ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,802,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.81. The company had a trading volume of 151,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

