Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 8th (OTCMKTS:FAIIU)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FAIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 8th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS FAIIU opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II.

