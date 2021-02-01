Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

