Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.61

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.59, with a volume of 1053391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.68.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 98.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.9111633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.