Fortuna Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,080.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $508,394.64 and approximately $28,080.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

