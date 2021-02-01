Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209,285 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,382,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

