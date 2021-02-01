Fountain One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,484.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $641,956.38 and approximately $4,484.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.