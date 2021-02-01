Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

