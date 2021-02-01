Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

