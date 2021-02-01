Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

