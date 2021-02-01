Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,946 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

