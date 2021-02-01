Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $735,475.05 and approximately $49,589.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,665,210 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

