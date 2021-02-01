Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 6.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$3.96. 180,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 258,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$385.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

