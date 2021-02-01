FS Development Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:FSDC)

FS Development’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 8th. FS Development had issued 10,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $105,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ FSDC opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52. FS Development has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FS Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,599,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,919,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in FS Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

