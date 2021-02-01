FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 5.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.88. 26,732,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 63,577,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

