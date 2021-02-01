Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.