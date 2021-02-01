Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 24.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares shot up 24.8% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as high as $159.44 and last traded at $137.91. 4,879,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,454,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,114,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.